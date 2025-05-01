Multiple Choice
is a solution to the following equation?
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is a solution to the following equation?
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
If and complete the operation below:
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Add, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
If and complete the operation below:
Subtract, then estimate to see if your answer is reasonable.
Is a solution to the following equation?