Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
5. Decimals
Introduction To Decimals
- Multiple Choice6views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.4views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.4views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal in standard form.
Seven and eight hundredths6views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal in standard form.
Negative eight hundred five and six hundred twenty-five thousandths5views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.5views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal number below in words:5views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal in standard form.
Two and four tenths5views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.3views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.4views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal number below in words:4views
- Multiple Choice
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.3views