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Prealgebra
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Table of contents
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1. Whole Numbers
Chapter worksheet
Multiplying Whole Numbers
Dividing Whole Numbers
Long Division
Exponents
2. Integers
Chapter worksheet
Introduction to Integers
Multiplying Integers
Exponential Expressions
Dividing Integers
3. Solving Equations and Problem Solving
Chapter worksheet
4. Fractions
Chapter worksheet
Intro To Fractions and Mixed Numbers
Simplifying Fractions
5. Decimals
Chapter worksheet
Introduction To Decimals
Rounding Decimals
Adding And Subtracting Decimals
6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications
Chapter worksheet
Ratios and Rates
Proportions
7. Percent
Chapter worksheet
Solving Percent Problems With Equations
Applications of Percent
8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Chapter worksheet
9. Geometry
Chapter worksheet
Square Roots and The Pythagorean Theorem
The Circle
10. Measurement
Chapter worksheet
US Units of Length
Metric Units of Length
11. Exponents and Polynomials
Chapter worksheet
Review: Evaluating Exponents
The Product Rule
Intro to the Power Rules
The Power of a Quotient Rule
Negative Exponents
The Quotient Rule
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules
Intro to Polynomials
Adding and Subtracting Polynomials
Multiplying Polynomials
Factoring by Greatest Common Factor
11. Exponents and Polynomials
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules
11. Exponents and Polynomials
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules
Previous Topic: The Quotient Rule
Next Topic: Intro to Polynomials
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Simplifying Exponential Expressions
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