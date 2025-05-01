6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications
Proportions
6. Ratio, Proportion, and Triangle Applications
Proportions
Guided videos.
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Ten is to fifteen as four is to six.5views
- Multiple Choice
Express the sentence as a proportion.
Two thirds is to one fifth as two fifths is to one ninth.3views
- Multiple Choice
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A recipe uses 3 cups of rice for 5 cups of broth, and 15 cups of rice for 25 cups of broth.6views
- Multiple Choice
Express the sentence as a proportion.
A car travels 80 miles in 2 hours and 120 miles in 3 hours.3views