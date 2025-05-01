8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Frequency Distributions and Histograms
8. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics
Frequency Distributions and Histograms
Guided videos.
Learn with NickGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. How many individuals are making 80k or more annually?2views
- Multiple Choice
The frequency distribution table below lists the salary of various workers in the Chicago area. What is the most common average salary range in the area?3views
- Multiple Choice
The weights of a group of college wrestlers were recorded based on the histogram below: Estimate how many athletes are between 180 and 199 pounds.2views
- Multiple Choice
The weights of a group of college wrestlers were recorded based on the histogram below: What is the most common weight range amongst athletes?3views