7. Percent
Applications of Percent
7. Percent
Applications of Percent
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- Multiple Choice
A city’s population grew from 120,000 to 138,000 people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?5views
- Multiple Choice
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for \$680. Determine the percent decrease in price.4views
- Multiple Choice
Last season, a farmer harvested 500 kg of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by 20% this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?4views
- Multiple Choice
A reservoir’s water level decreased by 20% over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at 120 million liters, how much water was there initially?3views