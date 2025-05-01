11. Exponents and Polynomials
Factoring by Greatest Common Factor
11. Exponents and Polynomials
Factoring by Greatest Common Factor
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- Multiple Choice
What is the greatest common factor of the following lists of numbers?3views
- Multiple Choice
What is the greatest common factor of the following lists of numbers?3views
- Multiple Choice
What is the greatest common factor of the following sets of monomials?3views
- Multiple Choice
What is the greatest common factor of the following sets of monomials?5views