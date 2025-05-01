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14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
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14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
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14. ANOVA / Two-Way ANOVA / Problem 6
Problem 6
A two-way ANOVA yields p_interaction = 0.012, p_factorA = 0.004, p_factorB = 0.020 at α = 0.05. Which interpretation is the most appropriate?
A
Treat the significant interaction as evidence that at least one main effect is a false positive; remove factor A from the model and rerun a one-way ANOVA on B only.
B
Since all p-values are below 0.05, conclude that there is no interaction but that both main effects are significant and additive.
C
Ignore the interaction and report that both main effects A and B are significant since their p-values are both below 0.05, because main effects are primary.
D
Because the interaction is significant (p = 0.012), the main-effect p-values are confounded by the interaction and should not be interpreted in isolation; investigate simple main effects instead.
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