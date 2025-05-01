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14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
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Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
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14. ANOVA / Introduction to ANOVA / Problem 8
Problem 8
For a right-tailed ANOVA test, what is the critical
F
F
-value when
α
=
0.10
\(\alpha\)=0.10
, numerator degrees of freedom
8
8
, and denominator degrees of freedom
18
18
?
A
2.23
2.23
B
2.67
2.67
C
2.04
2.04
D
2.44
2.44
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