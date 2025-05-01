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14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 12
14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
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14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test / Problem 10
Problem 10
Why is it important to reject the omnibus ANOVA null hypothesis before performing Tukey-Kramer tests?
A
Because Tukey-Kramer is a post hoc follow-up that assumes evidence that not all group means are equal, and it is intended to identify which specific pairs differ after that omnibus conclusion.
B
Because performing Tukey-Kramer before ANOVA always inflates Type II error and is thus prohibited by statistical rules regardless of design.
C
Because the Tukey-Kramer test relies on pooled medians from ANOVA which are only available after failing to reject the omnibus null hypothesis.
D
Because Tukey-Kramer requires the overall F-statistic to be less than alpha to ensure that pairwise variances are homogeneous across groups before pairwise testing is valid.
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