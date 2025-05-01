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14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
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14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
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14. ANOVA / Multiple Comparisons: Tukey Test / Problem 1
Problem 1
The primary purpose of conducting Tukey pairwise comparisons after a significant ANOVA is to:
A
Determine whether the assumptions of ANOVA hold by checking residual diagnostics for each individual pairwise contrast.
B
Estimate the pooled variance for all future experiments without making any conclusions about differences between group means.
C
Identify which specific group means differ while controlling the overall Type I error rate across all pairwise tests.
D
Replace the need for ANOVA entirely by testing each pair sequentially without any adjustment to error rates.
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