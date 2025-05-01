Skip to main content
Statistics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
14. ANOVA - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 12
Next
14. ANOVA / Two-Way ANOVA / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which statement best describes the difference between a one-way ANOVA and a two-way ANOVA?
A
One-way ANOVA compares means across levels of a single factor; two-way ANOVA compares means across levels of two factors and can test for interaction between them.
B
One-way ANOVA is used only for paired data and repeated measures; two-way ANOVA is used only for independent groups and cannot test mean differences.
C
One-way ANOVA always requires balanced samples while two-way ANOVA only works with unbalanced samples and specifically tests whether variances differ between groups, not means.
D
One-way ANOVA compares two means using t-distribution adjustments; two-way ANOVA compares more than two means but cannot separate main effects from interactions when more than three factor levels exist.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options