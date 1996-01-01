Refer to the dataset "Employee Salary Analysis" given below. The dataset includes employee gender, years of experience, and annual salary. For gender, let 0 represent female and 1 represent male.

i. Using salary as the response variable, determine the multiple regression equation using variable experience and the dummy variable for gender.

Then, use the equation to predict the salary for an employee with the characteristics given below:

Female employee with 10 years of experience

Male employee with 10 years of experience

ii. Does gender appear to have a significant effect on salary?