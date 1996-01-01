Statistics Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data / Intro to Stats / Problem 1
Problem 1
Refer to the dataset "Employee Salary Analysis" given below. The dataset includes employee gender, years of experience, and annual salary. For gender, let 0 represent female and 1 represent male.
i. Using salary as the response variable, determine the multiple regression equation using variable experience and the dummy variable for gender.
Then, use the equation to predict the salary for an employee with the characteristics given below:
Female employee with 10 years of experience
Male employee with 10 years of experience
ii. Does gender appear to have a significant effect on salary?
Learn this concept