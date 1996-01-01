The data set below represents the weights (kg) of high school seniors before graduation. Begin with a lower-class limit of 45 kg and use a class width of 10 kg to construct a frequency distribution. Can we conclude that the distribution appears to be normal?

Weights (kg):

48, 55, 72, 68, 90, 85, 60, 77, 52, 95, 58, 49, 63, 80, 88, 74, 69, 50, 92, 66, 76, 59, 54, 79, 82, 70, 56, 84, 64 \text{48, 55, 72, 68, 90, 85, 60, 77, 52, 95, 58, 49, 63, 80, 88, 74, 69, 50, 92, 66, 76, 59, 54, 79, 82, 70, 56, 84, 64}