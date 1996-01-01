Skip to main content
Statistics Midterm - Part 1 of 2
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms / Problem 6
Problem 6

The following frequency distribution represents the delivery times (in minutes) for packages shipped from a logistics center.
Frequency distribution table of delivery times in minutes: 10-19 (4), 20-29 (7), 30-39 (12), 40-49 (8), 50-59 (3).
Construct the histogram corresponding to this frequency distribution. Which of these best describes the distribution: uniform, normal, skewed left, or skewed right?

