Statistics Midterm - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
3. Describing Data Numerically / Boxplots / Problem 20
Problem 20
A city council is analyzing water usage fees in four different neighborhoods: North, South, East, and West. Residents of the North neighborhood have complained that their monthly water bills are higher than those in other areas. You collect a random sample of monthly water bills from each neighborhood, ensuring that all homes are of similar size and usage. Does it seem like North has higher bills? Use the box and whisker plot diagram below.
Learn this concept