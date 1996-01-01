Statistics Midterm - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables / Binomial Distribution / Problem 11
Problem 11
of employees prefer email as their primary method of workplace communication. You randomly select employees and ask whether they prefer email as their primary communication method.
The random variable represents the number of employees who prefer email.
i. What is the most appropriate description of the histogram's shape?
ii. Which value of would be considered unusual?
iii. Why is this value considered unusual?
Learn this concept