Statistics Midterm - Part 2 of 2
Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Introduction to Confidence Intervals / Problem 17
Problem 17

A research team wants to estimate the standard deviation of time spent on social media by teenagers. Find the minimum sample size needed to be 99%99\% confident that the sample standard deviation ss is within 3%3\% of the population standard deviation σσ.

