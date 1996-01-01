Statistics Midterm - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
4. Probability / Counting / Problem 9
Problem 9
A phone number (excluding the area code) consists of seven digits in a specific order, and digits may repeat. Suppose you already know the last three digits of a person's phone number from a form they filled out. If you randomly guess the remaining four digits, what is the probability that you correctly guess the entire phone number?
Learn this concept