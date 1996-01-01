Statistics Midterm - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem / Problem 16
Problem 16
The mean daily rainfall in a rainforest region is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a sample of days is randomly chosen, what is the probability that the sample mean rainfall is greater than ?
Learn this concept