Statistics Midterm - Part 2 of 2
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem
Problem 16

The mean daily rainfall in a rainforest region is normally distributed with a mean of 18.2 mm18.2~\text{mm} and a standard deviation of 6.3 mm6.3~\text{mm}. If a sample of 1010 days is randomly chosen, what is the probability that the sample mean rainfall is greater than 22.8 mm22.8~\text{mm}?

