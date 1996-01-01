Skip to main content
Statistics Midterm - Part 2 of 2
Problem 18

A researcher collects the following weights in grams of dimes minted after 2000:2.312,2.284,2.298,2.315,2.289,2.301,2.307,2.294,2.319,2.2882000: 2.312, 2.284, 2.298, 2.315, 2.289, 2.301, 2.307, 2.294, 2.319, 2.288. Construct a 95%95\% confidence interval estimate of the mean weight of all dimes minted after 20002000. The official specification requires a weight of 2.2682.268 grams. Does the confidence interval suggest the mean meets the specification?

