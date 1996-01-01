A researcher collects the following weights in grams of dimes minted after 2000 : 2.312 , 2.284 , 2.298 , 2.315 , 2.289 , 2.301 , 2.307 , 2.294 , 2.319 , 2.288 2000: 2.312, 2.284, 2.298, 2.315, 2.289, 2.301, 2.307, 2.294, 2.319, 2.288 . Construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval estimate of the mean weight of all dimes minted after 2000 2000 . The official specification requires a weight of 2.268 2.268 grams. Does the confidence interval suggest the mean meets the specification?