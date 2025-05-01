Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back

Mean quiz #3

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/18
  • In which cases should the mean be used as a measure of central tendency?
    The mean should be used when the data set does not have extreme outliers and when all values are relevant to the analysis.
  • How is the mean of a data set calculated?
    The mean is calculated by adding all the values in the data set and dividing by the number of values.
  • What is the mean of 210, 160, and 200?
    The mean is (210 + 160 + 200) / 3 = 570 / 3 = 190.
  • What is the geometric mean of 7 and 56?
    The geometric mean of 7 and 56 is √(7 × 56) = √392 ≈ 19.80.
  • What does the mean represent in measurement?
    The mean represents the average value of a set of measurements, summarizing the data with a single central value.
  • What is the geometric mean of 3 and 15?
    The geometric mean of 3 and 15 is √(3 × 15) = √45 ≈ 6.71.
  • What is the mean of a data set?
    The mean of a data set is the sum of all values divided by the number of values.
  • How is the annual mean temperature calculated?
    The annual mean temperature is calculated by adding all temperature readings for the year and dividing by the number of readings.
  • What is the mean?
    The mean is the average of a data set, found by summing all values and dividing by the number of values.
  • What is the formula for the mean of a data set?
    The formula for the mean is: mean = (sum of all values) / (number of values).
  • How do outliers affect the mean of a data set?
    Outliers can significantly shift the mean, making it less representative of the central tendency of the data.
  • What is the notation commonly used for the mean in statistics?
    The mean is commonly denoted as x̄ (x bar) for a sample and μ (mu) for a population.
  • What is the geometric mean of two numbers a and b?
    The geometric mean of two numbers a and b is √(a × b).
  • Why is the mean considered a measure of central tendency?
    The mean summarizes a data set with a single value that represents the center or typical value of the data.
  • What is the difference between the mean of a sample and the mean of a population?
    The mean of a sample is calculated using x̄ and the sample size n, while the mean of a population uses μ and the population size N, but both are calculated by summing values and dividing by the number of values.
  • How do you calculate the mean if you add an extreme value to a data set?
    Add the extreme value to the sum of the data set, increase the count by one, and divide the new sum by the new count; the mean will shift toward the extreme value.
  • What is the mean of the data set 742173?
    The mean is calculated by summing the digits (7 + 4 + 2 + 1 + 7 + 3 = 24) and dividing by the number of digits (6), so the mean is 24 / 6 = 4.
  • How do you find the mean of a data set?
    To find the mean, sum all the values in the data set and divide by the total number of values.