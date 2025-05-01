Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

In which cases should the mean be used as a measure of central tendency? The mean should be used when the data set does not have extreme outliers and when all values are relevant to the analysis.

How is the mean of a data set calculated? The mean is calculated by adding all the values in the data set and dividing by the number of values.

What is the mean of 210, 160, and 200? The mean is (210 + 160 + 200) / 3 = 570 / 3 = 190.

What is the geometric mean of 7 and 56? The geometric mean of 7 and 56 is √(7 × 56) = √392 ≈ 19.80.

What does the mean represent in measurement? The mean represents the average value of a set of measurements, summarizing the data with a single central value.

What is the geometric mean of 3 and 15? The geometric mean of 3 and 15 is √(3 × 15) = √45 ≈ 6.71.