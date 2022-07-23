Trigonometric Ratios and Their Definitions

Trigonometric ratios relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. For an angle θ, sine (sin θ) is the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse, cosine (cos θ) is adjacent over hypotenuse, and tangent (tan θ) is opposite over adjacent. Understanding these definitions is essential to find missing values when one ratio is given.