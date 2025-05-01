Problem 1
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Problem 4
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Problem 8
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Problem 24
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 10, b = 30, A = 150°
Problem 26
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 30, b = 40, A = 20°
Problem 28
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 7, b = 28, A = 12°
Problem 30
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 95, c = 125, A = 49°
Problem 32
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 1.4, b = 2.9, A = 142°
Problem 34
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
A = 22°, b = 20 feet, c = 50 feet
Problem 36
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.
B = 125°, a = 8 yards, c = 5 yards
Problem 38
In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit. C = 102°, a = 16 meters, b = 20 meters
Problem 40
In Exercises 39–40, find h to the nearest tenth.
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Problem 42
In Exercises 41–42, find a to the nearest tenth.
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Problem 44
In Exercises 43–44, use the given measurements to solve the following triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. a = 400, b = 300
Problem 46
In Exercises 45–46, find the area of the triangle with the given vertices. Round to the nearest square unit. (-2, -3), (-2, 2), (2, 1)
Problem 2
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Problem 6
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Problem 23
In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
a = 63, b = 22, c = 50
Problem 25
In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.
a = 4 feet, b = 4 feet, c = 2 feet
Problem 27
In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.
a = 14 meters, b = 12 meters, c = 4 meters
Problem 29
In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.
a = 11 yards, b = 9 yards, c = 7 yards
Problem 32
In Exercises 31–32, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -i + 2j
Problem 35
In Exercises 35–36, the three given points are the vertices of a triangle. Solve each triangle, rounding lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
A(0, 0), B(-3, 4), C(3, -1)
Problem 1a
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||u||.
Problem 1c
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.
Problem 2b
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.
Problem 3a
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||u||.
Problem 3c
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
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