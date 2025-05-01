Problem 11
Verify each identity. csc θ - sin θ = cot θ cos θ
Problem 14
Verify each identity. cos θ sec θ/cot θ= tan θ
Problem 16
Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1
Problem 22
In Exercises 1–60, verify each identity. cot² t /csc t = csc t - sin t
Problem 67
In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. ;
Problem 69
In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. ;
Problem 71
In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. ;
Problem 72
In Exercises 67–74, rewrite each expression in terms of the given function or functions. (sec x + csc x) (sin x + cos x) - 2 - cot x; tan x
Problem 1
Use the formula for the cosine of the difference of two angles to solve Exercises 1–12. In Exercises 1–4, find the exact value of each expression. cos(45° - 30°)
Problem 3.2.29
In Exercises 25–32, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of an angle. Then find the exact value of the expression.
29. sin(5𝝅/12) cos(𝝅/4) - cos(5𝝅/12) sin(𝝅/4)
Problem 3.2.57a
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.
Problem 3.2.63a
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
tan α = 3/4, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = 1/4, 3𝝅/2 < β < 2𝝅
Problem 3.2.59a
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.
Problem 3.2.61a
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.
Problem 3.2.61b
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. sin (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.
Problem 3.2.57b
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. sin (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.
Problem 3.2.61c
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.
Problem 3.2.57c
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.
Problem 7b
Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle.
Problem 7c
Each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. Find the exact value of the expression.
Problem 16
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin 75°
Problem 17
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. cos(135° + 30°)
Problem 22
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 𝝅/3 + 𝝅/4 )
Problem 24
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 5𝝅/3 ﹣ 𝝅/4)
Problem 26
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 25–32, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of an angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. sin 40° cos 20° + cos 40° sin 20°
Problem 64b
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. sin (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
Problem 64c
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: c. tan (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
Problem 69
In Exercises 69–74, rewrite each expression as a simplified expression containing one term. cos (α + β) cos β + sin (α + β) sin β
Problem 70
In Exercises 69–74, rewrite each expression as a simplified expression containing one term. sin (α - β) cos β + cos (α - β) sin β
Problem 1
In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.
sin 2θ
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
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