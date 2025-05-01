Problem 1
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 − 4i)
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) − (5 − 7i)
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 − (−5 + 4i) − (−13 − i)
Problem 5.27
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.
2+3i / 2+i
Problem 5.1.49
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
√(−8) (√(−3) − √5 )
Problem 5.1.51
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
(3√(−5) )( −4√(−12) )
Problem 5.1.61
Evaluate x²+19 / 2−x for x = 3i.
Problem 5.1.59
Evaluate x² − 2x + 2 for x = 1 + i.
Problem 5.1.57
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 5√(−16) + 3√(−81)
Problem 5.1.47
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
( −6 − √(−12)) / 48
Problem 5.1.55
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)² − (3 − i)²
Problem 5.33
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
Problem 5.1.53
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 − 3i)(1 − i) − (3 − i)(3 + i)
Problem 6
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π
Problem 7
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i − (14 − 9i)
Problem 9
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. −3i(7i − 5)
Problem 11
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + 4i)(3 + i)
Problem 13
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)
Problem 15
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form.
(3 + 5i)(3 − 5i)
Problem 17
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + i)(−5 − i)
Problem 19
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)²
Problem 21
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2 / 3 - i
Problem 22
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.
3 / 4+i
Problem 25
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 8i / 4−3i
Problem 29
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ___ √−49
Problem 30
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
Problem 31
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____ √−108
Problem 35
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____________ √1² − 4 ⋅ 0.5 ⋅ 5
Problem 37
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ √−64 − √−25
Problem 39
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 5√−16 + 3√−81
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
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