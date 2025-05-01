Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
0. Review of College Algebra / Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles / Problem 3

Find the measure of the indicated angles.
Triangle with angles labeled as (x-10)°, (3x-155)°, and (1/4x+22)° for angle measure calculation.

Learn this concept