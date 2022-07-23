In Exercises 41–43, eliminate the parameter. Write the resulting equation in standard form.
A hyperbola: x = h + a sec t, y = k + b tan t
In Exercises 41–43, eliminate the parameter. Write the resulting equation in standard form.
A hyperbola: x = h + a sec t, y = k + b tan t
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, π)
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y² = 6x
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (√3 − i)⁶
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 − 3i)(1 − i) − (3 − i)(3 + i)
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (√2 − i)⁴