For the second set of parametric equations, choose a different parameterization. For example, let \(y = t\). Then solve the original equation for \(x\) in terms of \(y\): \(y = 4x - 3 \implies 4x = y + 3 \implies x = \frac{y + 3}{4}\). Substitute \(y = t\) to get \(x = \frac{t + 3}{4}\). So, the second set is \(x = \frac{t + 3}{4}\), \(y = t\).