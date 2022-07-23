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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 68
Chapter 2, Problem 68

Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. See Example 4(b). 174.255°

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1
Start with the given angle in decimal degrees: \(174.255^\circ\).
The whole number part is the degrees. So, the degrees are \(174^\circ\).
To find the minutes, take the decimal part \(0.255\) and multiply it by 60: \(0.255 \times 60\).
The whole number part of the result from step 3 is the minutes.
To find the seconds, take the decimal part from step 3's result and multiply it by 60 again, then round to the nearest second.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal Degrees to Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds Conversion

This concept involves converting an angle expressed in decimal degrees into degrees, minutes, and seconds (D° M' S"). Degrees remain the integer part, minutes are obtained by multiplying the decimal remainder by 60, and seconds come from multiplying the new decimal remainder by 60 again. This method allows for a more precise and traditional representation of angles.
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Rounding to the Nearest Second

After calculating the seconds in the D° M' S" format, rounding is applied to simplify the value to the nearest whole second. This step ensures the angle measurement is practical and easy to use, especially in fields like navigation or surveying where precision to the second is standard.
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Understanding Angle Measurement Units

Degrees, minutes, and seconds are units used to measure angles, where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. This hierarchical structure helps express angles more precisely than decimal degrees alone, and is commonly used in trigonometry, astronomy, and geography.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. -25.485°

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Textbook Question

Use identities to solve each of the following. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. Find csc θ , given that cot θ = ―1/2 and θ is in quadrant IV.

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Textbook Question

In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give approximations to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sin(―270°)

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Solar Eclipse on Earth The sun has a diameter of about 865,000 mi with a maximum distance from Earth's surface of about 94,500,000 mi. The moon has a smaller diameter of 2159 mi. For a total solar eclipse to occur, the moon must pass between Earth and the sun. The moon must also be close enough to Earth for the moon's umbra (shadow) to reach the surface of Earth. (Data from Karttunen, H., P. Kröger, H. Oja, M. Putannen, and K. Donners, Editors, Fundamental Astronomy, Fourth Edition, Springer-Verlag.) a. Calculate the maximum distance, to the nearest thousand miles, that the moon can be from Earth and still have a total solar eclipse occur. (Hint: Use similar triangles.)

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Textbook Question

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 180°

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