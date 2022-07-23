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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 67
Chapter 2, Problem 67

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 180°

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Recall the definition of the secant function: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\).
Identify the angle given: \(180^\circ\).
Find the cosine of \(180^\circ\): \(\cos 180^\circ\).
Evaluate \(\cos 180^\circ\) using the unit circle or known values. (Note: \(\cos 180^\circ = -1\).)
Calculate \(\sec 180^\circ\) by taking the reciprocal of \(\cos 180^\circ\), i.e., \(\sec 180^\circ = \frac{1}{\cos 180^\circ}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of the Secant Function

The secant function, sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function: sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). It is defined wherever cosine is not zero. Understanding this reciprocal relationship is essential to evaluate secant values for given angles.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Cosine of Special Angles

Cosine values for special angles like 0°, 90°, 180°, and 270° are fundamental. For 180°, cos(180°) = -1. Knowing these values helps directly compute sec(180°) by taking the reciprocal of cosine at that angle.
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Domain and Undefined Values of Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions can be undefined when their denominators are zero. Since sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ), sec(θ) is undefined where cos(θ) = 0. Recognizing these points prevents errors in evaluation and helps identify when a function value does not exist.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. cot θ = ―6

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Textbook Question

Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. See Example 4(b). 174.255°

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Textbook Question

Use identities to solve each of the following. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 5–7. Find csc θ , given that cot θ = ―1/2 and θ is in quadrant IV.

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Textbook Question

In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give approximations to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sin 90°

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Carving of Lincoln Assume that Lincoln was 6 1/3 ft tall and his head was 3/4 ft long. Knowing that the carved head of Lincoln at Mt. Rushmore is 60 ft tall, find how tall his entire body would be if it were carved into the mountain.

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