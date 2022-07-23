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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1. sin 83°
Column II: A. 88.09084757°; B. 63.25631605°; C. 1.909152433°; D. 17.45760312°; E. 0.2867453858; F. 1.962610506; G. 14.47751219°; H. 1.015426612; I. 1.051462224; J. 0.9925461516

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the trigonometric function values or angles given in Column I and understand that the goal is to match each with its approximate numerical value or angle from Column II.
Recall that for an angle \( \theta \) in degrees, the sine function value is calculated as \( \sin(\theta) \), which will be a number between -1 and 1, while inverse sine (arcsin) or other inverse functions return angles in degrees or radians.
Calculate or estimate the sine of 83° using a calculator or sine table: \( \sin(83^\circ) \). This will give a decimal value that should match one of the decimal approximations in Column II.
For other entries that are missing in Column I, consider that they might represent inverse trigonometric functions or other trigonometric values. Use the inverse sine, cosine, or tangent functions to find the angle corresponding to the given decimal values in Column II, or vice versa.
Match each value from Column I with the closest approximation in Column II by comparing the calculated or known values, ensuring that angles are matched with angles and function values with function values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Function Values

Trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, and tangent relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. Understanding how to compute or approximate these values for given angles is essential for matching angles with their function values or vice versa.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trig functions (e.g., arcsin, arccos, arctan) allow us to find an angle when given a trigonometric ratio. This concept is crucial for converting function values back into angle measures, which helps in matching values in problems involving approximations.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Degree and Radian Measurement

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, and recognizing the units is important for interpreting and matching values correctly. Converting between these units or understanding their approximate decimal values aids in comparing angles and function outputs.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
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(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. Find the grade resistance, to the nearest ten pounds, for a 2400-lb car traveling on a -2.4° downhill grade.

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Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.

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Textbook Question

Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

sin 30°

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