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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 87
Chapter 3, Problem 87

Concept Check Work each problem. For what angles θ between 0° and 360° is cos θ = sin θ true?

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Recall the fundamental trigonometric identity that relates sine and cosine: \(\sin \theta = \cos \theta\).
Rewrite the equation \(\cos \theta = \sin \theta\) by dividing both sides by \(\cos \theta\), assuming \(\cos \theta \neq 0\), to get \(1 = \tan \theta\).
Express the equation in terms of tangent: \(\tan \theta = 1\).
Find the general solutions for \(\theta\) where \(\tan \theta = 1\) within the interval \(0^\circ \leq \theta < 360^\circ\). Recall that \(\tan \theta = 1\) at angles where \(\theta = 45^\circ + k \times 180^\circ\), where \(k\) is an integer.
Identify the specific angles between \(0^\circ\) and \(360^\circ\) by substituting values of \(k\) to find all solutions in the given range.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relationship Between Sine and Cosine Functions

Sine and cosine are fundamental trigonometric functions representing ratios of sides in a right triangle or coordinates on the unit circle. Understanding how their values compare at different angles is key to solving equations like cos θ = sin θ.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Unit Circle and Angle Measurement

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, where angles correspond to points with coordinates (cos θ, sin θ). Knowing how to interpret angles between 0° and 360° on the unit circle helps identify where sine and cosine values are equal.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

Solving Trigonometric Equations

Solving equations like cos θ = sin θ involves algebraic manipulation and using identities or geometric interpretations. Recognizing that cos θ = sin θ implies tan θ = 1 allows finding specific angle solutions within the given interval.
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How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Work each problem. Without using a calculator, determine which of the following numbers is closest to sin 115°: -0.9, -0.1, 0, 0.1, or 0.9.

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Textbook Question

Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. cot(θ + 180°)

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Textbook Question

Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. sin(-θ)

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