Textbook Question
Concept Check Work each problem. Without using a calculator, determine which of the following numbers is closest to sin 115°: -0.9, -0.1, 0, 0.1, or 0.9.
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Concept Check Work each problem. Without using a calculator, determine which of the following numbers is closest to sin 115°: -0.9, -0.1, 0, 0.1, or 0.9.
Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. cot(θ + 180°)
Suppose θ is in the interval (90°, 180°). Find the sign of each of the following. sin(-θ)