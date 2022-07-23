Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1. cot 183° 48'
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1.
tan 421° 30'
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Key Concepts
Angle Conversion Between Degrees and Minutes
Coterminal Angles and Angle Reduction
Using a Calculator to Find Trigonometric Values
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. S 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. S 70° W 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle A.
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (-4, 0)
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. 8. 270°
II.
1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 9. 10. I. J.
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1. tan(-80° 06')