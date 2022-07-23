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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 2.5.8
Chapter 3, Problem 2.5.8

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. 8. 270°


II.
1. A. B. C. 2. 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 9. 10. I. J.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a bearing is. A bearing is a direction measured clockwise from the north line. It is usually expressed in degrees from 0° to 360°, where 0° or 360° represents north, 90° east, 180° south, and 270° west.
Step 2: Identify the bearing given in the problem, such as 270°, and recall that this corresponds to a direction exactly west.
Step 3: For each bearing in Column I, visualize or sketch the direction starting from the north and rotating clockwise by the given degree measure.
Step 4: Examine each graph in Column II and determine which one matches the direction indicated by the bearing. For example, a bearing of 270° should point directly to the left (west) on the graph.
Step 5: Match each bearing from Column I with the graph in Column II that correctly represents the direction of that bearing, ensuring the clockwise measurement from north aligns with the graph's direction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Bearings

Bearings are a way to express direction using degrees measured clockwise from the north direction (0° or 360°). They are commonly used in navigation and surveying to specify precise directions, typically ranging from 0° to 360°. Recognizing how bearings correspond to compass directions is essential for matching them to graphical representations.
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Example 2

Interpreting Angular Measurements on Graphs

Graphs representing bearings often use angles drawn from a reference line, usually the vertical north line. Understanding how to read these angles on a graph, including clockwise rotation and quadrant placement, helps in correctly associating a bearing measure with its visual depiction.
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Relationship Between Bearings and Coordinate Axes

Bearings relate to the standard coordinate axes where north corresponds to 0° or 360°, east to 90°, south to 180°, and west to 270°. Knowing this relationship allows one to translate between bearing angles and their positions on Cartesian or polar coordinate graphs, facilitating accurate matching of bearings to graphs.
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