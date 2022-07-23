Textbook Question
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sec 7.3159
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Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sec 7.3159
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of the minute hand of a clock, if the hand is 7 cm long
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.9250
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
a point on the edge of a flywheel of radius 2 m, rotating 42 times per min
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of a propeller 3 m long, rotating 500 times per min (Hint: r = 1.5 m)
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π .
45°