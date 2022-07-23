Textbook Question
The propeller of a 90-horsepower outboard motor at full throttle rotates at exactly 5000 revolutions per min. Find the angular speed of the propeller in radians per second.
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The propeller of a 90-horsepower outboard motor at full throttle rotates at exactly 5000 revolutions per min. Find the angular speed of the propeller in radians per second.
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ π , 3π/2] ; sec s = ―2√3/3
Find the linear speed v for each of the following.
the tip of the minute hand of a clock, if the hand is 7 cm long
Find each exact function value.
tan π/3
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ 0, π/2] ; cos s = √2/2
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π .
45°