Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1/2)cot (x/2) - (1/2) tan (x/2) = cot x
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1/2)cot (x/2) - (1/2) tan (x/2) = cot x
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos 2x = 1 - 2 sin² x
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 9x - sin 3x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(tan(α + β) - tan β)/(1 + tan(α + β) tan β) = tan α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y)/cos(x - y) = (cot x + cot y)/(1 + cot x cot y)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 3t + sin 2t)/(sin 3t - sin 2t ) = tan (5t/2)/(tan (t/2))