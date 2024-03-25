6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Sum and Difference Identities
Sum and Difference Identities - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine
2
example
Example 1
3
ProblemProblem
Find the exact value of the expression.
cos105°
A
42−6
B
46−2
C
22−6
D
44
4
ProblemProblem
Find the exact value of the expression.
sin15°
A
42−6
B
46−2
C
22−6
D
44
5
ProblemProblem
Find the exact value of the expression.
cos125π
A
42−6
B
46−2
C
22−6
D
44
6
example
Example 2
7
ProblemProblem
Find the exact value of the expression.
cos80°cos20°+sin80°sin20°
A
−21
B
0
C
21
D
23
8
example
Example 3
9
ProblemProblem
Expand the expression using the sum & difference identities and simplify.
sin(−θ−2π)
A
−sinθ−cosθ
B
0
C
−sinθ
D
−cosθ
10
concept
Sum and Difference of Tangent
11
ProblemProblem
Find the exact value of the expression.
tan105°
A
0
B
3−2
C
−2−3
D
23+2
12
ProblemProblem
Expand the expression using the sum & difference identities and simplify.
tan(−θ−2π)
A
−tanθ
B
tanθ
C
−cotθ
D
cotθ
13
concept
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas
14
example
Example 4
15
example
Example 5
16
example
Example 6
17
concept
Evaluating Sums and Differences Given Conditions
18
example
Example 7
19
ProblemProblem
Find cos(a+b) given cosa=21, sinb=21, & a is in Q IV and b is in Q II.
A
0
B
43
C
1
D
−23
