Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
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Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
arccos (cos (3π/4))
Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos² x + 2 cos x + 1 = 0
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
-4 arcsin x = π
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
cos (arccos (-1))
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = √2 + 3 sec 2x, for x in [0, π/4) ⋃ (π/4, π/2]