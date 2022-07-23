Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric EquationsProblem 23
Chapter 7, Problem 23

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).
cos² x + 2 cos x + 1 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation is a quadratic in terms of \( \cos x \). Rewrite the equation as \( (\cos x)^2 + 2 \cos x + 1 = 0 \).
Notice that the quadratic expression can be factored as \( (\cos x + 1)^2 = 0 \).
Set the factor equal to zero: \( \cos x + 1 = 0 \), which simplifies to \( \cos x = -1 \).
Recall the unit circle values where \( \cos x = -1 \) within the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \).
Identify the exact solution(s) for \( x \) where \( \cos x = -1 \) in the given interval.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Form in Trigonometric Equations

Many trigonometric equations can be rewritten as quadratic equations by substituting a trigonometric function (e.g., cos x) with a variable. This allows the use of algebraic methods like factoring or the quadratic formula to find solutions.
Recommended video:
5:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Solving for Cosine Values

After rewriting the equation in quadratic form, solving for cos x involves finding the roots of the quadratic. These roots represent the cosine values for which the original equation holds true, which can then be used to find the corresponding angles.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Finding Exact Solutions on the Interval [0, 2π)

Once the cosine values are found, the exact solutions for x are determined by identifying all angles within the interval [0, 2π) whose cosine matches those values. This often involves using the unit circle and understanding cosine symmetry.
Recommended video:
4:03
Inverse Sine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.

θ = arcsec 3.4723155

695
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.

y = arccos (―√3/2)

706
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for exact solutions over the interval [0, 2π).

(cot x―1) (√3 cot x + 1) = 0

36
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = cos (x + 3) , for x in [―3, π―3]

733
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.

cos (arccos (-1))

741
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.

y = √2 + 3 sec 2x, for x in [0, π/4) ⋃ (π/4, π/2]

716
views