Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 3.0 ft, b = 5.0 ft, c = 6.0 ft
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 3.0 ft, b = 5.0 ft, c = 6.0 ft
Given u = 〈-2, 5〉 and v = 〈4, 3〉, find each of the following.
-5v
A ship is sailing due north. At a certain point the bearing of a lighthouse 12.5 km away is N 38.8° E. Later on, the captain notices that the bearing of the lighthouse has become S 44.2° E. How far did the ship travel between the two observations of the lighthouse?
A force of 25 lb is required to hold an 80-lb crate on a hill. What angle does the hill make with the horizontal?
A force of 28.7 lb makes an angle of 42° 10′ with a second force. The resultant of the two forces makes an angle of 32° 40′ with the first force. Find the magnitudes of the second force and of the resultant.
<IMAGE>
A force of 176 lb makes an angle of 78° 50′ with a second force. The resultant of the two forces makes an angle of 41° 10′ with the first force. Find the magnitudes of the second force and of the resultant.
<IMAGE>