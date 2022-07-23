Textbook Question
Use set-builder notation to describe each set. See Example 2. (More than one description is possible.) {2, 4, 6, 8}
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Use set-builder notation to describe each set. See Example 2. (More than one description is possible.) {2, 4, 6, 8}
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x) = ½ x²
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {x|x is an irrational number that is also rational}
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -½ x²
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. 3 (3 - t) / ((t + 5) (t - 3))
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -6 - 5