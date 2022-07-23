Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 45
Chapter 1, Problem 45

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -0.06(0.4)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to find the product of two numbers, -0.06 and 0.4.
Recall the rule for multiplying decimals: Multiply the numbers as if they were whole numbers, then place the decimal point in the product according to the total number of decimal places in both factors.
Count the decimal places: -0.06 has 2 decimal places, and 0.4 has 1 decimal place, so the product will have 2 + 1 = 3 decimal places.
Multiply the numbers ignoring the signs and decimals: Multiply 6 by 4 to get 24.
Apply the decimal places and the sign: Place the decimal point to have 3 decimal places in the product, and since one factor is negative, the product will be negative.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Real Numbers

Multiplication of real numbers involves combining two numbers to get their product. When multiplying decimals, multiply as if they were whole numbers, then place the decimal point in the product by counting the total decimal places in both factors.
Recommended video:
3:31
Introduction to Complex Numbers

Handling Negative Numbers in Multiplication

When multiplying a negative number by a positive number, the product is negative. This rule helps determine the sign of the result, ensuring correct interpretation of the product's value.
Recommended video:
5:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Decimal Place Value and Precision

Understanding decimal place value is essential for accurate multiplication and division of decimals. The total number of decimal places in the product equals the sum of decimal places in the factors, which ensures precision in the final answer.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((m² + 3m + 2) / (m² + 5m + 4)) ÷ ((m² + 5m + 6) / (m² + 10m + 24))

810
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. 4x² (3x³ + 2x² - 5x +1)

470
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (3x + 1) (2x - 7)

511
views
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(0)

530
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (4r - 1) (7r + 2)

499
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -3⁄8 ( -24⁄9 )

506
views