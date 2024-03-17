Complex Numbers - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Introduction to Complex Numbers
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
−4−9i
a=−9,b=−4
a=−4,b=−9
a=4,b=9
a=−4,b=9
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
3+2i3
a=3,b=23
a=3,b=2
a=23,b=3
a=3,b=3
Write the complex number in standard form.
39+−16
3+4i
9+16i
3+34i
313i
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
(2+8i)−(4−i)
−2+9i
6+7i
2+7i
2−9i
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)
7+5i
38+23i
2+47i
7+9i
Multiplying Complex Numbers
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2
−55+48i
9+64i
24i
9+24i
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)
8+18i
54−20i
54−40i
−42+148i
Complex Conjugates
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i
16
41
25
20
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
−7−i
50
14
49
1
Dividing Complex Numbers
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
4−2i6+i
1011+54i
56+54i
1011−54i
22+16i
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
−7−4i−5+3i
53+54i
18i
23−41i
6523−6541i