Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 17
Chapter 1, Problem 17

Find each square root. See Example 1. -√256

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression -\(\sqrt{256}\) means the negative of the square root of 256.
Recall that the square root of a number x, written as \(\sqrt{x}\), is a value that when multiplied by itself gives x.
Calculate \(\sqrt{256}\) by finding the number which, when squared, equals 256.
Since 16 \(\times\) 16 = 256, we have \(\sqrt{256}\) = 16.
Apply the negative sign in front of the square root to get the final expression: -\(\sqrt{256}\) = -16.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Roots

The square root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. For example, the square root of 256 is 16 because 16 × 16 = 256. Square roots can be positive or negative, but the principal square root is usually taken as the positive value.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Negative Square Roots

When a negative sign precedes a square root, such as -√256, it means the negative of the principal square root. This is different from the square root of a negative number, which involves imaginary numbers. Here, -√256 equals -16, the negative of the positive root.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Simplifying Square Roots

Simplifying square roots involves finding the exact value or expressing the root in simplest radical form. For perfect squares like 256, the square root is an integer. Recognizing perfect squares helps quickly simplify roots without a calculator.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. x y 3 -4 7 -4 10 -4

636
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x² - 1) / (x + 1)

822
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = 3|x|

676
views
Textbook Question

Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. 12 / (x² + 5x + 6)

1012
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = ⅔ |x|

630
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 13 + (-4)

489
views