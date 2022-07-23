Find each square root. See Example 1. -√256

Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. x y 3 -4 7 -4 10 -4
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Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. x y 3 -4 7 -4 10 -4
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x² - 1) / (x + 1)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = 3|x|
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. 12 / (x² + 5x + 6)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = ⅔ |x|
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 13 + (-4)