Solving Quadratic Equations - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Introduction to Quadratic Equations
Write the given quadratic equation in standard form. Identify a, b, and c.
−4x2+x=8
a = - 4, b = 0, c = - 8
a = - 4, b = 1, c = 8
a = - 4, b = 1, c = - 8
a = 2, b = 1, c = 0
Factoring
Solve the given quadratic equation by factoring.
3x2+12x=0
x=3,x=4
x=0,x=−4
x=−3,x=−4
x=1,x=4
Solve the given equation by factoring.
2x2+7x+6=0
x=3,x=76
x=−2,x=0
x=2,x=23
x=−2,x=−23
The Square Root Property
Solve the given quadratic equation using the square root property.
(x−21)2−5=0
x=21+5,x=21−5
x=25,x=−25
x=25,x=−25
x=21,x=−21
Solve the given quadratic equation using the square root property.
2x2−16=0
x=0,x=−2
x=42,x=−42
x=4,x=−4
x=22,x=−22
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
The Quadratic Formula
Solve the given quadratic equation using the quadratic formula.
3x2+4x+1=0
x=3,x=−1
x=−31,x=−1
x=−3,x=−1
x=31,x=−1
Solve the given quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. 2x2−3x=−3
x=43+4i15,x=43−4i15
x=43+45i,x=43−45i
x=43+15,x=43−15
x=3+i15,x=3−i15