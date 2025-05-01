Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 1 of 2
1. Chemical Measurements / Chemical Concentrations / Problem 8
Problem 8
A solution is prepared by dissolving 1 mole of glucose in 1 kg of water. What is the molality of the solution?
A
0.5 m
B
1 m
C
2 m
D
0.1 m
