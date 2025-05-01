Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 1 of 2
A solution is prepared by mixing 30 ml of ethanol with 70 ml of water. What is the volume percent of ethanol?
A
30%
B
70%
C
50%
D
40%
