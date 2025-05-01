Skip to main content
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 1 of 2
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 1 of 2
Volumetric Analysis
Problem 10
What is the primary difference between weight percent and volume percent?
A
Weight percent uses mass, while volume percent uses volume.
B
Both use mass but in different units.
C
Both use volume but in different units.
D
Weight percent uses volume, while volume percent uses mass.
