Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 12
Next
1. Chemical Measurements / SI Units / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following statements best describes electrical potential?
A
It is the energy per unit charge
B
It is the power per unit resistance
C
It is the force per unit area
D
It is the charge per unit time
AI tutor
0
Show Answer